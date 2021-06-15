X

    Magic Rumors: Nuggets' Wes Unseld Jr. Receives Interview Request for Orlando HC Job

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 16, 2021
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Orlando Magic have reportedly requested to interview Denver Nuggets assistant coach Wes Unseld Jr., according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

    Per that report, "The Nuggets promoted Unseld Jr. to associate head coach at the start of this season and he's been an invaluable piece to Mike Malone's staff."

    Unseld Jr. has spent the past six years with the Nuggets, largely running the team's defensive schemes. Previously, he served as an assistant for the Orlando Magic (2012-2014) and the Golden State Warriors (2011-12 season). 

    He also spent 13 years with the Washington Wizards, including six as an assistant coach (2005-11). 

    "He is one of the hardest working people I’ve come across in this league and he has been an integral part of my coaching staff since we both arrived in Denver in 2015," Malone said last year after promoting Unseld to associate head coach. "I've said it many times over the years that Wes is ready and deserving of a head coaching position in the NBA and it's only a matter of time until that day comes."

    Unseld Jr. interviewed for a number of head-coaching vacancies last year and was a "serious candidate" in the Chicago Bulls search, per Singer, before the team hired Billy Donovan.

    So his name popping up in coaching searches this offseason isn't a surprise. The Magic are a developmental project, with any incoming coach needing to develop a young roster built around Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz, Mo Bamba, Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton and any draft picks selected this summer. 

