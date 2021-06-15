UEFA: Several People Injured After Protestor Parachutes into France-Germany Match

ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Multiple people have been hospitalized after a protestor parachuted into Allianz Arena ahead of France's Euro 2020 match with Germany, UEFA officials confirmed to the Associated Press.

It's unclear exactly how many were injured during the demonstration.

Per the AP:

"[The protestor] glided into the stadium and seemed to lose control after connecting with wires attached to the roof for TV cameras. He struggled to avoid crashing into spectators and managed to land on the the field, where Germany players Antonio Rudiger and Robin Gosens were the first to approach him. France coach Didier Deschamps was filmed ducking into the team dugout."

Written atop the parachute was the phrase "Kick Out Oil" and an attribution to Greenpeace. After getting tangled in in wires upon entry into the Munich building, debris reportedly fell onto a main grandstand packed with spectators for the marquee matchup.

Security quickly detained the protestor after providing medical care on the sideline.

UEFA called the stunt "reckless and dangerous" noting local authorities will take "necessary action".

The game was able to start on time with France winning, 1-0.

No additional information is available on either the protestor or those injured as a result of his actions.