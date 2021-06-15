Warriors Rumors: Nikola Jokic's Former Coach Dejan Milojevic Joins Steve Kerr's Staff

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Nikola Jokic broke through as the NBA's MVP this season, and the Golden State Warriors are reportedly turning to one of the coaches who helped guide the Denver Nuggets star early in his career.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported the Warriors will hire Dejan Milojevic, who coached Jokic on Serbian club Mega Basket between 2012-15.

Slater noted the new assistant coach on Steve Kerr's staff "has been credited with some of Jokic’s foundational basketball grooming."

In September 2020, ESPN's Jackie MacMullan profiled Milojevic. The former frontcourt player won three Adriatic League MVPs and earned the nickname "The Serbian Barkley" because of his rebounding skills.

He was also known for his footwork, although he said of coaching Jokic, "after a week, he had already passed me in ability."

While Jokic is the most notable player Milojevic coached, he also saw 11 Mega Basket alumni drafted to the NBA during his time as head coach that lasted from 2012-20. Ivica Zubac, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Goga Bitadze were among those who carved out roles at the NBA level.

As for the Warriors, it is difficult not to think of James Wiseman in regard to this hire.

The team seemed to make him a big part of its future when it selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft. However, he dealt with injuries and inconsistency during his rookie season that saw him average 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in the 39 games he played.

If Wiseman can make a leap on a team that will already have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in 2021-22, the Warriors can return to the upper-echelon of the Western Conference.

It may be unrealistic to expect the Memphis product to reach Jokic's level, but Milojevic will surely do what he can as Golden State attempts to unlock the young playmaker's potential.