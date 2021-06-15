Cardinals' Adam Wainwright Confirms He Tried Using Foreign Substances in 2019

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Count longtime St. Louis Cardinals star Adam Wainwright among those who've tinkered with foreign substances on the mound to gain more control over his pitches.

Following allegations made by former Los Angeles Angels visiting clubhouse manager Brian Harkins to Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein and Alex Prewitt that he sold Wainwright sticky substances, the Cards' ace confirmed the report and attempted to explain his thinking.

"I’ve got nothing to hide," Wainwright told reporters on Monday. "What [Harkins] said is true. I tried it in 2019. Obviously, it didn’t work for me. You can check the order. I only had one order with that guy. I gave it away very soon afterwards."

In his telling, Harkins—who goes by "Bubba"—explained how the process of selling his substances worked out:

"'Bubba! This is adam wainwright. Can I give you a call?' said a text from a phone number associated with the Cardinals righty in April 2019. Five days later, a new message pinged from Wainwright’s phone: 'Got it,' it said. 'Thanks. Very thick stuff!' More texts came from Wainwright’s phone that June: 'Hey Bubba, couple guys asking about some secret stuff. Anyway you can send a couple batches with the angels when they come?' The team was already on the road, Harkins replied, but he would mail some. Later a Venmo account labeled with the name Adam Wainwright sent Harkins $300, writing that the money was for 'Kale salad and beans.' The Venmo transaction occurred the same day that a text was sent from Wainwright’s number to Harkins saying that he paid him. (Wainwright did not respond to requests for comment made through the Cardinals.)"

The Angels fired Harkins after more than 30 years after an MLB investigation uncovered his operation, even though doctoring baseballs has long been practiced by pitchers across the sport. Among those Harkins said he provided his substance to were Cy Young-winners Gerrit Cole, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Corey Kluber and Wainwright.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"If they did an investigation and only found me [providing substances], it's a pretty bad investigation," Harkins said.

A defamation lawsuit filed on behalf of Harkins against the Angels and MLB was dismissed in January.

On Tuesday, Wainwright appeared undaunted by any potential discipline by MLB, which issued a memo to all clubs detailing enhanced enforcement of rules regarding substances on the mound.

"If it gets me in trouble because I did it years ago, then so be it. I’ve got nothing to hide," Wainwright said. "The truth shall set me free. We’ll see. I don’t know. Maybe it will. Maybe it won’t. I have nothing more to add."

The 39-year-old said he pitched for so long without the grip-enhancer that he didn't like the feel of using it—specifically how it changed the release point when he threw—and decided against using it any further.

His manager, Mike Shildt, believes the admission alone earns Wainwright some points with MLB and said he's proud of the veteran for admitting fault.