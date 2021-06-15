Report: Terry Stotts, Blazers Parted Ways After Failing to Reach Contract Extension

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The Portland Trail Blazers and Terry Stotts discussed a new contract before deciding to go their separate ways.

Per Jeff Zillgitt and Mark Medina of USA Today, the Blazers and Stotts "didn’t come to terms on an extension so the two sides parted ways."

