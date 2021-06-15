X

    Report: Terry Stotts, Blazers Parted Ways After Failing to Reach Contract Extension

    Adam WellsJune 15, 2021

    AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

    The Portland Trail Blazers and Terry Stotts discussed a new contract before deciding to go their separate ways. 

    Per Jeff Zillgitt and Mark Medina of USA Today, the Blazers and Stotts "didn’t come to terms on an extension so the two sides parted ways."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Damian Lillard commits to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics: Report

      Damian Lillard commits to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics: Report
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Damian Lillard commits to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics: Report

      oregonlive
      via oregonlive

      How Much Better Can CJ McCollum Get in 2021-22?

      How Much Better Can CJ McCollum Get in 2021-22?
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      How Much Better Can CJ McCollum Get in 2021-22?

      Marlow Ferguson Jr.
      via Blazer's Edge

      Former Blazers Trainer Ron Culp Passes Away

      Former Blazers Trainer Ron Culp Passes Away
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Former Blazers Trainer Ron Culp Passes Away

      Steve Dewald
      via Blazer's Edge

      Report: Nuggets Worried About Jokic's Rest

      Denver is concerned about the MVP's rest should he represent his home country Serbia at Tokyo Olympics this summer

      Report: Nuggets Worried About Jokic's Rest
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Nuggets Worried About Jokic's Rest

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report