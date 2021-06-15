Aaron Rodgers Jokes He's Had '1 of Those Quiet Offseasons You Just Dream About'

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers spent his offseason in the headlines, with his run as guest host of Jeopardy! nearly coinciding with actress Shailene Woodley's announcement of the pair's engagement—followed by a bomb from ESPN's Adam Schefter that the longtime quarterback wants out of Green Bay.

But in a press conference to preview his upcoming appearance in Capital One's The Match alongside Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, Rodgers joked that his time away from the game has been peaceful.

"It's been about really enjoying my time and spending it where I want to spend it ... and not having any responsibilities," he said, seemingly trolling the Packers the week after he didn't report to mandatory minicamp.

Rodgers skipped voluntary workouts in the offseason and was on a trip to Hawaii with Woodley and friends at the end of May. He'll be fined $93,085 for missing all three days of minicamp, and he already lost a $500,000 workout bonus when he passed on OTAs, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

The real test of Rodgers' resolve will come when training camp starts July 27.