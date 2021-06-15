X

    Aaron Rodgers Jokes He's Had '1 of Those Quiet Offseasons You Just Dream About'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 15, 2021

    AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

    Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers spent his offseason in the headlines, with his run as guest host of Jeopardy! nearly coinciding with actress Shailene Woodley's announcement of the pair's engagement—followed by a bomb from ESPN's Adam Schefter that the longtime quarterback wants out of Green Bay.

    But in a press conference to preview his upcoming appearance in Capital One's The Match alongside Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, Rodgers joked that his time away from the game has been peaceful.

    "It's been about really enjoying my time and spending it where I want to spend it ... and not having any responsibilities," he said, seemingly trolling the Packers the week after he didn't report to mandatory minicamp. 

    Rodgers skipped voluntary workouts in the offseason and was on a trip to Hawaii with Woodley and friends at the end of May. He'll be fined $93,085 for missing all three days of minicamp, and he already lost a $500,000 workout bonus when he passed on OTAs, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. 

    The real test of Rodgers' resolve will come when training camp starts July 27. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      A Healthy OBJ Is Browns' X-Factor

      Why Cleveland needs its star to step up if they want to make a run at Mahomes and the AFC ➡️

      A Healthy OBJ Is Browns' X-Factor
      NFL logo
      NFL

      A Healthy OBJ Is Browns' X-Factor

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Belichick Hypes Up Cam

      Pats HC says Newton is 'way ahead of where he was last year' with New England's offense

      Belichick Hypes Up Cam
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Belichick Hypes Up Cam

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Adams Excused from Minicamp

      Seahawks have excused Jamal Adams from this week's minicamp for personal reasons (NFL Network)

      Adams Excused from Minicamp
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Adams Excused from Minicamp

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      James Jones invokes 'R.E.L.A.X.' regarding feud between Packers and Aaron Rodgers

      James Jones invokes 'R.E.L.A.X.' regarding feud between Packers and Aaron Rodgers
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      James Jones invokes 'R.E.L.A.X.' regarding feud between Packers and Aaron Rodgers

      Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
      via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel