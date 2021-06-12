Packers President Murphy Calls Aaron Rodgers 'A Complicated Fella' Amid Trade Rumors

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy used a quote from late Packers general manager Ted Thompson to describe quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Thursday.

According to NBC 26, Murphy was speaking at an event at Lambeau Field when he said:

"I'm often reminded though... of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away [earlier this year]. "[Thompson] often talked about Aaron, that he's a... and it wasn't just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say 'He's a complicated fella.' So, I'll just say that."

Rodgers has yet to report to the team this offseason, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in April that Rodgers had told some people within the organization that he no longer wanted to play for the Packers.

Thompson died in January at the age of 68. He was previously diagnosed with an autonomic disorder that contributed to his decision to step down as Packers GM in 2017.

He served as the Packers general manager from 2005 to 2017, building the roster that won Super Bowl XLV.

His most notable move was the selection of Rodgers with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft. That decision allowed the Packers to transition from one Hall of Fame quarterback in Brett Favre to another, and it kept them competitive and in both the playoff and Super Bowl mix for years.

Thompson was succeeded as Packers GM by Brian Gutekunst, whom Rodgers reportedly has a frayed relationship with.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported last month that Rodgers was "adamant" he would not return to the Packers if Gutekunst remains the general manager.

During an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter last month (h/t ESPN's Rob Demovsky), Rodgers addressed the selection of quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

While Rodgers was complimentary of Love, he suggested that his issues relate to the inner workings and behind-the-scenes maneuvering that led up to the move:

"With my situation, look it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan. I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."

Rodgers is coming off one of the best statistical seasons of his career, as he completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and five interceptions en route to being named NFL MVP for the third time.

The 37-year-old veteran led the Packers to a 13-3 record and trips to the NFC Championship Game in each of the past two seasons, underscoring how close they are to winning a Super Bowl.