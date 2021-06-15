X

    Report: Nuggets Concerned About Nikola Jokic's Rest Ahead of Tokyo Olympics Decision

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 15, 2021

    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    The Serbian national basketball team hasn't qualified for the Olympics yet, but the Denver Nuggets are concerned about the potential consequences for Nikola Jokic should they make it to Tokyo.

    According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the Nuggets are worried about the reigning MVP's opportunities to rest should he represent his home country in Tokyo this summer.

    Jokic has appeared in all 109 games the Nuggets have played since Aug. 1, and he finished the season third in total minutes with 2,488.

    The Nuggets' season ended Sunday when they were swept by the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semifinals.

    The Nuggets tried to get Jokic to consider sitting at the end of the regular season, but he wouldn't relent. Head coach Michael Malone told reporters at the time that he respected Jokic's "pride" but stressed that he wanted the team to "be smart" heading into the postseason. 

    Serbian website Mozzart Sport (h/t Emiliano Carchia of Sportando) reported Monday that Jokic is unlikely to join the team for the FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, which is scheduled for June 29-July 4. 

    Naturally, if Serbia makes it out of that tournament, Jokic is expected to earn a roster spot to represent his country. Bogdan Bogdanovic is also not likely to play in the qualifying tournament, according to the Mozzart Sport report.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Jokic helped Serbia to a silver medal in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He only has one other international medal, from the U19 World Championship when he helped the Serbian squad win silver in 2013. 

    The 26-year-old averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists this season. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      NBA Trade Ideas to Create the Next Superteams

      Dame joins Zion in NOLA? 👀

      NBA Trade Ideas to Create the Next Superteams
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Trade Ideas to Create the Next Superteams

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      Dame, Draymond Joining Team USA 🇺🇸

      Lillard and Green are 'among initial commitments' to join Team USA for Tokyo Olympics this summer (The Athletic)

      Dame, Draymond Joining Team USA 🇺🇸
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Dame, Draymond Joining Team USA 🇺🇸

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Full NBA Mock Draft ✍️

      Timberwolves take the top spot in this week's lottery sim.

      @Jonwass predicts every pick in rounds 1 and 2

      Full NBA Mock Draft ✍️
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      Full NBA Mock Draft ✍️

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Harden Plans to Play Game 5

      Nets star is expected to play vs. Bucks in tonight's TNT matchup barring pregame setback (Shams)

      Harden Plans to Play Game 5
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Harden Plans to Play Game 5

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report