Former WWE Announcer Renee Young, AEW's Jon Moxley Announce Birth of Baby Daughter

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Renee Paquette, better known by her former WWE ring name Renee Young, and AEW star Jon Moxley announced the birth of their first child on Tuesday.

Paquette made the announcement on Twitter:

Moxley originally broke the news of his wife's pregnancy during the Nov. 18 episode of AEW Dynamite while cutting a promo about an upcoming match with Kenny Omega:

Moxley and Paquette were married in 2017 when both were working in WWE. Moxley left WWE in April 2019 when his contract expired. He made his debut with All Elite Wrestling the following month by attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega after their main event match.

Paquette left WWE after appearing at SummerSlam on Aug. 23. She has made sporadic appearances with the company, most recently during an episode of WWE Backstage on Jan. 30 to promote the 2021 Royal Rumble.

In addition to her occasional work with WWE, Paquette has started hosting her own podcast titled Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette.