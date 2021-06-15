Cena Talks Heel Turn; Rock Picks Most Important WWE Match; Sheamus on Becky's Return

Source: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news in the WWE Universe.

John Cena Talks Potential Heel Turn

For years, WWE fans often speculated about a possible heel turn for John Cena. It never wound up happening, though the 16-time world champion admitted in a recent interview that the company could be more open to it now.

Here's what Cena told Chris Van Vliet in a YouTube interview (h/t Sai Mohan of Wrestling Inc.) about the possibility of turning heel if he returns:

"I think the reason for me not to explore that side is because WWE didn't feel confident they had any alternative [as the top babyface]. And I respect that business choice, I really do. But now with them really laying their foundation for the future, setting up life for the next decade or so, maybe…maybe. I don't know."

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), WWE is talking with Cena about potentially appearing on the first episode of SmackDown with fans in the stands.

That would mean Cena returns to WWE on July 16 at the Toyota Center in Houston. He hasn't been seen in the company since losing to Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 on April 5, 2020.

Despite what Cena says, there doesn't seem to be any reason at this point in his career to turn heel. The 44-year-old is a legendary figure whose sporadic appearances make it difficult to envision a scenario in which he can realistically get booed by the WWE universe.

Of course, anything is possible in the wrestling industry.

The Rock Picks Most Important Match in WWE History

No stranger to iconic matches of his own, The Rock responded to a Twitter question from WWE on Fox about the most important match in WWE history:

The match occurred on Jan. 23, 1984, one month after Hulk Hogan returned to WWE following stints in New Japan Pro Wrestling and the American Wrestling Alliance.

Hogan defeated the Iron Sheik to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

"Hulkamania is here," announcer Gorilla Monsoon said afterward.

Hogan spent most of the next decade as the biggest star in professional wrestling. He helped push WWE into new territories across the country, leading to Vince McMahon holding the first WrestleMania at Madison Square Garden on March 31, 1985.

Sheamus Discusses Becky Lynch's Potential Return

It's been 13 months since Becky Lynch vacated the Raw Women's Championship after announcing that she was pregnant with her first child with fellow WWE superstar Seth Rollins.

In an interview with Vicente Beltran of ViBe and Wrestling, Sheamus was asked if he knows anything about Lynch possibly coming back:

"People miss everything about her, miss her charisma, her presence. I don't know when she's gonna come back. I am not gonna ask her, it's not of my business to ask for that or what are her plans for the future. But I think that going into the live events with the fans we'd love to have her back. I miss her, everybody else misses her too. I'm excited if she does come back. That question can only be answer by her."

Lynch announced the birth of her daughter on Dec. 7 in a post on Instagram. She was backstage during the Royal Rumble and posted two messages on Twitter teasing a possible appearance at WrestleMania 37:

Despite these multiple teases, The Man has yet to make an appearance on WWE television since May 11, 2020.

Lynch was arguably the biggest star in WWE at the time she stepped away. The GOAT defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 to win the Raw and SmackDown women's titles.

That event marked the first time a women's match main-evented WrestleMania. Lynch's 398-day reign as Raw women's champion remains the longest in the history of that championship.

Whenever Lynch returns, the WWE universe will surely welcome her back with a reception befitting a superstar.

