Christian Eriksen on IG After Cardiac Arrest: 'I'm Fine - Under the Circumstances'

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen said he is feeling "fine" in an Instagram post Tuesday after going into cardiac arrest in Saturday's match against Finland.

"Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world," Eriksen wrote. "It means a lot to me and my family. I'm fine—under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches."

Eriksen collapsed late in the first half of Denmark's Euro 2020 opener, with Danish team doctors needing to use a defibrillator to restart his heart before transferring him to a local hospital.

“He was gone. And we did cardiac resuscitation. And it was cardiac arrest," said team doctor Morten Boesen. "How close were we? I don’t know. We got him back after one defib. That’s quite fast.”

Eriksen released a statement to Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t Mail Online) on Monday saying he was feeling better but wants "to understand what happened."

Inter Milan director Giuseppe Marotta dismissed misinformation that spread on social media regarding the cause of Eriksen's cardiac arrest being related to COVID-19, saying he had not contracted the disease nor received a vaccine for it. (Vaccines for COVID-19 have been deemed safe and effective by the CDC.)

Previous examinations of Eriksen's heart showed no areas of concern.

Denmark continued the match following Eriksen's collapse, losing 1-0. UEFA has taken significant criticism for its decision to not postpone the match, but the governing body said scheduling issues left it with no choice.

"We were put in a position which I personally don't think we should have been put in," Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel told reporters Monday. "It probably required that someone above us had said that it was not the time to make a decision and maybe should wait for the next day."