Trae Young Talks Shoulder Injury After Hawks' Game 4 Win vs. 76ers: 'It's Just Sore'

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young downplayed his shoulder injury following a 103-100 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

"It's just sore. I don't know. I don't know how to really explain it to you," Young told reporters after the game.

The 2019-20 All-Star also said he hadn't told head coach Nate McMillan about any issue related to his shoulder.

Fans initially had questions when Young took off his warm-up to reveal kinesiology tape on his right shoulder. The shoulder required additional maintenance early in the game.

It's somewhat befuddling how McMillan was kept in the dark.

"When he took off his warm-up, it was the first that I saw that," he said. "I haven’t gotten a report that he has an injury there, but obviously there is something going on with his shoulder there. He hasn't complained, and I haven't gotten a report that they were treating his shoulder."

Things worked out since Young scored a game-high 25 points and had 18 assists in the victory. However, he also shot 8-of-26 from the field and 3-of-11 from beyond the arc.

The 22-year-old has been the engine for the Atlanta offense. He averaged 29.2 points and 9.8 assists in the first round against the New York Knicks, and he's putting up a double-double (27.3 points, 11.8 rebounds) in the conference semifinals.

Needless to say, the Hawks could be in trouble if Young's injury is worse than he's letting on.

Of course, the Sixers are dealing with injury problems of their own. Joel Embiid's 0-of-12 shooting line in the second half raised concerns about his right knee.

The cliche about how teams simply need to survive and advance at this stage of the season appears apt regarding this series.