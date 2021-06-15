Video: 76ers' Joel Embiid Reacts to 'Crazy' Kawhi Leonard Dunk During Presser

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid temporarily halted his postgame press conference to admire Kawhi Leonard's spectacular dunk against the Utah Jazz.

Embiid was chatting with reporters following a 103-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks when he caught the Los Angeles Clippers star throwing down a thunderous right-hand jam.

Embiid's reaction may have undersold the play.

Leonard seems to be on a mission to posterize as many opponents as he can during the 2021 postseason. Hopefully this won't be his last entry.