    Video: 76ers' Joel Embiid Reacts to 'Crazy' Kawhi Leonard Dunk During Presser

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 15, 2021

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid temporarily halted his postgame press conference to admire Kawhi Leonard's spectacular dunk against the Utah Jazz.

    Embiid was chatting with reporters following a 103-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks when he caught the Los Angeles Clippers star throwing down a thunderous right-hand jam.

    Embiid's reaction may have undersold the play.

    Leonard seems to be on a mission to posterize as many opponents as he can during the 2021 postseason. Hopefully this won't be his last entry.

