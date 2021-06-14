Grizzlies' Ja Morant Calls Out Dillon Brooks' Snub from NBA All-Defensive Teams

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The NBA announced its first and second team All-Defensive selections on Monday, with players like Rudy Gobert and Ben Simmons highlighting the first team.

But Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant was disappointed his teammate, Dillon Brooks, did make either squad:

Brooks received just three second-team votes, falling well short of being selected:

It's hard to argue for Brooks ahead of any of the selections. Perhaps there will be the argument that Thybulle, who came off the bench all season and played just 20 minutes per game, shouldn't have been selected. But in a reserve role, Thybulle averaged a ridiculous 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

A guard, in reserve minutes, averaging over a block a game is borderline unheard of. Brooks had a good season, but cracking the All-Defensive team was a tall order this year.