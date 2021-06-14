Lonzo Ball Says Lakers' LeBron James Gave Him The Best Advice He Has Received

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Lonzo Ball and LeBron James may no longer be teammates, but the future Hall of Famer provided some long-lasting guidance to the New Orleans Pelicans during their one year together on the Los Angeles Lakers.

During an appearance on Uninterrupted's Who's Interviewing Who?, Ball recounted a conversation he had with James in the locker room. LeBron told him to "keep the main thing the main thing."

The 17-time All-Star was generally referencing how maintaining the right priorities can be invaluable for an NBA star. By focusing on your play and drowning out the outside noise, a lot of the factors away from the court can take care of themselves.

Ball said he'd like to impart the same point upon younger players rising through the ranks.

Perhaps that advice helps explain why the 23-year-old put together his best individual season in 2020-21. He set career highs in scoring average (14.6 points per game), field-goal percentage (41.4) and three-point percentage (37.8).