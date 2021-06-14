X

    Mike Conley Out for Jazz vs. Clippers Game 4 with Hamstring Injury

    Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley will miss Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with an ongoing hamstring injury. 

    Conley aggravated the injury in Game 5 of the Jazz's first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies and hasn't played since. 

    He was a major factor in the first three games of the postseason, scoring at least 20 points in each outing. 

    He averaged 17.4 points, 8.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds in the first-round series.

    The 33-year-old appeared in 51 games during the regular season with averages of 16.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

    He missed 21 games during the campaign, his 14th in the league, while dealing with hamstring tightness.

    Before the second round, he told reporters he was hoping to be on the court against the Clippers, noting his latest injury felt better than the one that kept him out for nine games at the end of the season:

    "My mindset is, I’m going to be ready to play. That’s kind of the visual I put in front of myself: 'I’m going to be ready.' But at the same time, we’re going to see what happens in the next few days and be smart about how we approach it going into this next series." 

    That hasn't come to fruition, though there seemed to be some hope Sunday when he was listed as questionable for Game 4. 

    The Jazz have a 2-1 advantage in the series. 

