Devin Booker on Viral Video of Suns Fan Fighting Nuggets Supporters: 'Need Mans Info'

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

A video of a Phoenix Suns fan getting in a fight with Denver Nuggets supporters went viral last week, and the Suns fan held up four fingers and said "Suns in four" after the altercation de-escalated.

That prediction proved true, as the Suns completed the sweep Sunday. On Monday, Phoenix star Devin Booker referenced the incident in a tweet:

The 24-year-old Booker was a huge reason the Suns brushed aside the Nuggets in four games, averaging 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in the series. His 34 points in Game 4, alongside Chris Paul's 37, was too much for an undermanned Denver side without Jamal Murray to overcome.

Game 4 wasn't without its own confrontations after league MVP Nikola Jokic was ejected for a very hard foul on Cameron Payne. He and Booker than came together for a rather epic staredown and exchange of words.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

So the Suns head to the Western Conference Finals, where they'll await the winner of the series between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers. The Jazz are currently up 2-1 in that matchup.

It's been a magical season for the Suns, who ended a playoff drought that had stretched to 10 years. Now, they'll try to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1992-93, when Charles Barkley, Kevin Johnson and Dan Majerle lost in six games to Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.

Since the team's inception in the 1968-69 season, the Suns have reached the NBA Finals just twice and never won a championship. The hope is that the drought ends this year. They're eight wins away from making that dream a reality.