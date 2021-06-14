LeBron James' No. 6 Lakers Jersey Revealed by Lakers Ahead of 2021-22 Season

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James is officially back to No. 6.

The Los Angeles Lakers tweeted an image of James rocking a No. 6 jersey, switching from the No. 23 he'd worn in his first three seasons with the team:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.