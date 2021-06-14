LeBron James' No. 6 Lakers Jersey Revealed by Lakers Ahead of 2021-22 Season

LeBron James' No. 6 Lakers Jersey Revealed by Lakers Ahead of 2021-22 SeasonJune 14, 2021
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
LeBron James is officially back to No. 6.
The Los Angeles Lakers tweeted an image of James rocking a No. 6 jersey, switching from the No. 23 he'd worn in his first three seasons with the team:
