    LeBron James' No. 6 Lakers Jersey Revealed by Lakers Ahead of 2021-22 Season

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2021

    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    LeBron James is officially back to No. 6. 

    The Los Angeles Lakers tweeted an image of James rocking a No. 6 jersey, switching from the No. 23 he'd worn in his first three seasons with the team:

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

