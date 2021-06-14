X

    Christian Eriksen Thanks Fans, Says 'I Won't Give Up' Following Cardiac Arrest

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Wolfgang Rattay/Pool via AP

    Denmark's Christian Eriksen sent a message to fans as he recovers from his scary collapse on the pitch Saturday.

    "Thank you, I won't give up," Eriksen's agent, Martin Schoots, relayed to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Alex Young of the Evening Standard). "I feel better now, but I want to understand what's happened.

    "I want to say thank you all for what you did for me."

    Eriksen collapsed during his team's match against Finland at Euro 2020.

    Morten Boesen, the team doctor, said Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated. He was transferred to the hospital and remains under supervision.

    An update from the Danish Football Association on Sunday noted Eriksen was in stable condition and communicated with his teammates.

    Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand later relayed Eriksen's message to his teammates after the squad's 1-0 loss to Finland.

    "I think you are feeling worse than I am. I feel as if I'm about to go training now, boys."

    Hjulmand added:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The match was initially suspended after the medical emergency, but the two sides resumed play later in the day. Denmark is scheduled to play its next match Thursday against Belgium.

    Eriksen had led the national team with five goals and three assists in seven matches during qualifying for Euro 2020. At the club level, the 29-year-old spent time with Ajax and Tottenham before playing the past two years at Inter Milan.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Inter Wing-Back Ashley Young Close To Burnley Move, UK Broadcaster Reports

      Inter Wing-Back Ashley Young Close To Burnley Move, UK Broadcaster Reports
      Inter Milan logo
      Inter Milan

      Inter Wing-Back Ashley Young Close To Burnley Move, UK Broadcaster Reports

      SempreInter.com
      via SempreInter.com

      Danish FA Communications Director Peter Hoyer: “Inter Midfielder Christian Eriksen’s Condition Remains Stable But Requires Further Tests”

      Danish FA Communications Director Peter Hoyer: “Inter Midfielder Christian Eriksen’s Condition Remains Stable But Requires Further Tests”
      Inter Milan logo
      Inter Milan

      Danish FA Communications Director Peter Hoyer: “Inter Midfielder Christian Eriksen’s Condition Remains Stable But Requires Further Tests”

      SempreInter.com
      via SempreInter.com

      Burnley Looking to Sign Ashley Young From Inter Milan

      Burnley Looking to Sign Ashley Young From Inter Milan
      Inter Milan logo
      Inter Milan

      Burnley Looking to Sign Ashley Young From Inter Milan

      Matt Jarvis, Site Manager
      via Last Word on Football

      Lazio Aiming To Renew Contract Of Inter Target Stefan Radu, Italian Media Report

      Lazio Aiming To Renew Contract Of Inter Target Stefan Radu, Italian Media Report
      Inter Milan logo
      Inter Milan

      Lazio Aiming To Renew Contract Of Inter Target Stefan Radu, Italian Media Report

      SempreInter.com
      via SempreInter.com