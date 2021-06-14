Christian Eriksen Thanks Fans, Says 'I Won't Give Up' Following Cardiac Arrest

Wolfgang Rattay/Pool via AP

Denmark's Christian Eriksen sent a message to fans as he recovers from his scary collapse on the pitch Saturday.

"Thank you, I won't give up," Eriksen's agent, Martin Schoots, relayed to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Alex Young of the Evening Standard). "I feel better now, but I want to understand what's happened.

"I want to say thank you all for what you did for me."

Eriksen collapsed during his team's match against Finland at Euro 2020.

Morten Boesen, the team doctor, said Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated. He was transferred to the hospital and remains under supervision.

An update from the Danish Football Association on Sunday noted Eriksen was in stable condition and communicated with his teammates.

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand later relayed Eriksen's message to his teammates after the squad's 1-0 loss to Finland.

"I think you are feeling worse than I am. I feel as if I'm about to go training now, boys."

Hjulmand added:

The match was initially suspended after the medical emergency, but the two sides resumed play later in the day. Denmark is scheduled to play its next match Thursday against Belgium.

Eriksen had led the national team with five goals and three assists in seven matches during qualifying for Euro 2020. At the club level, the 29-year-old spent time with Ajax and Tottenham before playing the past two years at Inter Milan.