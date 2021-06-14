X

    Nuggets' Michael Malone Says Nikola Jokic Didn't Deserve Ejection for Cam Payne Foul

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2021

    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone thought Nuggets star Nikola Jokic only made "marginal" contact with Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne in earning a Flagrant 2 foul in the third quarter.

    "He was making a play on the ball," Malone told reporters.

    Jokic was ejected when he attempted to wrest the ball from Payne and made contact across Payne's face.

    While a flagrant foul became inevitable upon viewing the replay, some thought sending the 2020-21 MVP to the locker room was an extreme step:

    The implications of his ejection likely played a role in the criticism. The Nuggets trailed by eight points at that time, and it became a nine-point game once both teams shot their free throws stemming from the incident.

    Denver was down 3-0 in the series, so losing Jokic effectively extinguished any hopes of a comeback. Malone's squad attempted to rally with a 35-point fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough as the Suns sealed a berth in the Western Conference Finals.

    No team in NBA history has come back after dropping the first three games of a seven-game series. The Portland Trail Blazers in 2003 were the most recent team to nearly pull it off, falling to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 in the first round.

    The Nuggets' ultimate fate probably would've been the same if Jokic had received a Flagrant 1 foul instead. Perhaps they could've forced the Suns to close things out at home in Game 5, but Phoenix's first three wins underscored how it was simply a better team.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Jokic: Suns 'Whupped Our Ass'

      Nuggets star after getting swept in West Semifinals: 'Sometimes the other team is better, and you have to accept that'

      Jokic: Suns 'Whupped Our Ass'
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      Jokic: Suns 'Whupped Our Ass'

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      5 Takeaways from Dramatic End to Denver’s Season

      5 Takeaways from Dramatic End to Denver’s Season
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      5 Takeaways from Dramatic End to Denver’s Season

      Denver Stiffs
      via Denver Stiffs

      Jokic Ejected from Game 4 vs. Suns After Slapping Cameron Payne

      Jokic Ejected from Game 4 vs. Suns After Slapping Cameron Payne
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jokic Ejected from Game 4 vs. Suns After Slapping Cameron Payne

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Morant Chimes in on Flagrant Call

      Grizzlies star says 'league soft' and to 'give him a flagrant 1 and play ball man'

      Morant Chimes in on Flagrant Call
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      Morant Chimes in on Flagrant Call

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report