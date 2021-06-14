X

    Ja Morant Says 'League Soft' After Nikola Jokic Ejected from Nuggets-Suns Game 4

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2021

    AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

    It's safe to say that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was not a fan of the officials' decision to eject Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic in the third quarter of Sunday's game between the MVP's team and the Phoenix Suns.

    Morant called the league "soft" while suggesting Jokic should have been assessed a flagrant one instead.

    He wasn't the only one who questioned the call:

    While Denver's role players put up a fight down the stretch, it ultimately fell short in the 125-118 loss. Phoenix completed the sweep with Chris Paul and Devin Booker leading the way, and the Nuggets didn't have their go-to option to answer the Suns' backcourt down the stretch.

    Denver likely would have lost even with Jokic on the floor considering it trailed by eight when he was ejected and was outplayed throughout the series, but the decision to throw him out left some of the league's brightest young stars confused.

