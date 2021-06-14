X

    Video: Nikola Jokic Ejected From Game 4 Vs. Suns After Slapping Cameron Payne

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2021

    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic may have seen his MVP season end Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns.

    Jokic was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul after swiping at the ball and hitting Suns guard Cameron Payne across the face. He came face to face with Suns star Devin Booker immediately after the play.

    Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant seemed to disagree with the final call:

    Jokic's frustration seemed evident as he swung his arm at the ball. His team was down eight points in the third quarter and facing a 3-0 series deficit.

    Denver's unenviable position came despite his best efforts as he averaged 26.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the first three games. He had 22 points, 11 boards and four dimes in 28 minutes prior to his exit.

    Assuming this is it for the Nuggets, it's an ignominious end for an otherwise historic campaign for Jokic.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Good defense is nice, but in game four against the Nuggets the Suns needed their offense

      Good defense is nice, but in game four against the Nuggets the Suns needed their offense
      Phoenix Suns logo
      Phoenix Suns

      Good defense is nice, but in game four against the Nuggets the Suns needed their offense

      The Arizona Republic
      via The Arizona Republic

      Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns eliminate Denver Nuggets in sweep

      Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns eliminate Denver Nuggets in sweep
      Phoenix Suns logo
      Phoenix Suns

      Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns eliminate Denver Nuggets in sweep

      The Arizona Republic
      via The Arizona Republic

      Report: Nuggets to Start Barton, Morris in Game 4

      Report: Nuggets to Start Barton, Morris in Game 4
      Phoenix Suns logo
      Phoenix Suns

      Report: Nuggets to Start Barton, Morris in Game 4

      Arizona Sports
      via Arizona Sports

      Nash on Tucker’s Tough Defense

      Steve Nash said P.J. Tucker was 'extremely physical' on defense: 'it was borderline non-basketball physical at times'

      Nash on Tucker’s Tough Defense
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nash on Tucker’s Tough Defense

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report