Video: Nikola Jokic Ejected From Game 4 Vs. Suns After Slapping Cameron Payne

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic may have seen his MVP season end Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns.

Jokic was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul after swiping at the ball and hitting Suns guard Cameron Payne across the face. He came face to face with Suns star Devin Booker immediately after the play.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant seemed to disagree with the final call:

Jokic's frustration seemed evident as he swung his arm at the ball. His team was down eight points in the third quarter and facing a 3-0 series deficit.

Denver's unenviable position came despite his best efforts as he averaged 26.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the first three games. He had 22 points, 11 boards and four dimes in 28 minutes prior to his exit.

Assuming this is it for the Nuggets, it's an ignominious end for an otherwise historic campaign for Jokic.