    Le'Veon Bell: 'I Don't Regret' Saying I Won't Play for Andy Reid Again

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 14, 2021
    Chris Unger/Getty Images

    Free agent tailback Le'Veon Bell stunned many around the NFL by saying he'd rather retire than play for head coach Andy Reid again. In case it wasn't clear the first time, the former Kansas City Chiefs reserve reiterated that stance in a tweet on Sunday. 

    Bell, who played nine games for the Chiefs in 2020, said he loved his time in Kansas City and admitted commenting on RapTV's Instagram thread wasn't the right place to air his grievances, but he also can't change how he feels about his former coach. 

    Bell started two games with Kansas City while totaling 254 yards on 63 carried for two touchdowns with the AFC champions last year. He's yet to agree to terms with a club for 2021. 

    Nor did Bell specify what led to his discontent with Reid or what the coach may have said to mislead the former Pittsburgh Steelers star. 

    The tailback did see progressively fewer and fewer snaps throughout his time in KC. He saw fewer than 10 rushing attempts in seven of his nine regular season games with the Chiefs, and carried the ball just twice in a playoff matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Bell was then inactive for the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills and did not play in a Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

    The 28-year-old agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $1 million with the Chiefs. 

    He hasn't been able to find anything similar on the open market. It appears even if Kansas City did want him back, the tailback wouldn't even consider it. 

