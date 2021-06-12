Le'Veon Bell on Chiefs Stint: 'I'll Never Play for Andy Reid Again. I'd Retire First'

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell is still looking for a new NFL home, but his old team, the Kansas City Chiefs, can safely be ruled out.

Bell left a remark implying as much amid a RapTV Instagram comment thread about someone who spent over $700 at McDonald's.

"I'll never play for [Chiefs head coach] Andy Reid again. I'd retire first," Bell said, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

Reid has been the Chiefs' head coach since 2013.

It's unclear why Bell, who appeared in nine games for the Chiefs last year after signing with the team as a free agent, said he won't play for Reid again.

However, a lack of playing time may have something to do with it.

He didn't see the field much with Kansas City, amassing just 76 regular-season touches. In the playoffs, his only action occurred in the AFC divisional round, wherein he had two carries for six yards against the Cleveland Browns.

Bell, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was one of the game's most productive backs during his tenure with the team, which lasted from 2013 to 2017.

A contract dispute led him to sit out the 2018 season, and he signed with the New York Jets in 2019. New York released him in October 2020, and he signed with Kansas City.