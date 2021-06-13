Nets Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie Unlikely to Return from Injury This Season amid Buzz

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Brooklyn Nets' season might not be over, but Spencer Dinwiddie's is reportedly done even amid recent reports that suggested otherwise.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, it's "unlikely" Dinwiddie will return even if the Nets make it to the NBA Finals.

That report contradicts one from the New York Daily News' Kristian Winfield, who said Saturday that Dinwiddie was plotting a return "sooner than later."

Dinwiddie suffered a partial ACL tear in December.

According to Lewis, Dinwiddie is rehabbing in Los Angeles and was expected to rejoin the team "at some point."

The latest report shouldn't be surprising. When Nets head coach Steve Nash was asked about a potential Dinwiddie return in May, he said he didn't think it would be possible, per Winfield.

But even if he did return to the team, it would look quite different from the group he left before the new year. The Nets added James Harden from the Houston Rockets and made multiple other moves ahead of the trade deadline, including adding Blake Griffin after he was bought out by the Detroit Pistons.

That said, the Nets could use an extra boost as Harden has been hampered by injury throughout the team's ongoing playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. He suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1 and hasn't played since.

Dinwiddie only played in three games this season before his injury. Through three starts, he posted 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists. The 28-year-old had a career year in 2019-20, when he averaged 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds through 64 games.

The Nets have a 2-1 series lead over the Bucks. Game 4 is Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.