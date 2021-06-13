X

    Nets Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie Unlikely to Return from Injury This Season amid Buzz

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 13, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

    The Brooklyn Nets' season might not be over, but Spencer Dinwiddie's is reportedly done even amid recent reports that suggested otherwise. 

    According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, it's "unlikely" Dinwiddie will return even if the Nets make it to the NBA Finals.

    That report contradicts one from the New York Daily News' Kristian Winfield, who said Saturday that Dinwiddie was plotting a return "sooner than later." 

    Dinwiddie suffered a partial ACL tear in December.

    According to Lewis, Dinwiddie is rehabbing in Los Angeles and was expected to rejoin the team "at some point." 

    The latest report shouldn't be surprising. When Nets head coach Steve Nash was asked about a potential Dinwiddie return in May, he said he didn't think it would be possible, per Winfield. 

    But even if he did return to the team, it would look quite different from the group he left before the new year. The Nets added James Harden from the Houston Rockets and made multiple other moves ahead of the trade deadline, including adding Blake Griffin after he was bought out by the Detroit Pistons. 

    That said, the Nets could use an extra boost as Harden has been hampered by injury throughout the team's ongoing playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. He suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1 and hasn't played since. 

    Dinwiddie only played in three games this season before his injury. Through three starts, he posted 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists. The 28-year-old had a career year in 2019-20, when he averaged 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds through 64 games. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Nets have a 2-1 series lead over the Bucks. Game 4 is Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      'Unlikely' Spencer Dinwiddie Cleared To Play In Finals

      'Unlikely' Spencer Dinwiddie Cleared To Play In Finals
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      'Unlikely' Spencer Dinwiddie Cleared To Play In Finals

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      NBA Playoffs odds: Nets vs. Bucks Game 4 prediction, odds, pick, and more

      NBA Playoffs odds: Nets vs. Bucks Game 4 prediction, odds, pick, and more
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      NBA Playoffs odds: Nets vs. Bucks Game 4 prediction, odds, pick, and more

      Josh Fisher
      via ClutchPoints

      Celtics Great Thinks Next HC Should Be a Person of Color

      Cedric 'Cornbread' Maxwell 'would love to have more diversity in the front office'

      Celtics Great Thinks Next HC Should Be a Person of Color
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Celtics Great Thinks Next HC Should Be a Person of Color

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Trades for NBA Stars to Get New Sidekicks

      Stars need co-stars. Here's how some teams might go sidekick-shopping this offseason 📲

      Trades for NBA Stars to Get New Sidekicks
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trades for NBA Stars to Get New Sidekicks

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report