Christian Eriksen Messaged Teammates, Will Remain in Hospital for Evaluation

Wolfgang Rattay/Pool via AP

The Danish football association provided an update on Christian Eriksen on Sunday, noting he is in stable condition and that he sent greetings to his teammates:

He will remain in the hospital for further evaluation.

"The tests that have been done so far are fine," Denmark national team doctor Morten Boesen said (h/t Joe Short of i sport).

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand discussed his conversation with Eriksen:

Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's match against Finland on Saturday at Euro 2020. He received CPR on the pitch, according to Joe Prince-Wright of NBC Sports.

A later update by UEFA noted Eriksen was transferred to a hospital and had been stabilized.

The match was initially suspended, but players from both teams requested a restart later in the day. Finland eventually earned a 1-0 victory.

The focus still remains on Eriksen, with national team players and staff receiving crisis assistance.

Eriksen, 29, has been a key player for Denmark for more than a decade, appearing at the 2010 World Cup when he was just 18 years old. He started seven of the squad's eight matches during Euro qualifying, leading the team with five goals and three assists.

The midfielder helped Inter Milan win the Serie A title this season in his second year with the club after spending time with Tottenham and Ajax earlier in his career.