X

    Christian Eriksen Messaged Teammates, Will Remain in Hospital for Evaluation

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJune 13, 2021
    Alerted 38m ago in the B/R App

    Wolfgang Rattay/Pool via AP

    The Danish football association provided an update on Christian Eriksen on Sunday, noting he is in stable condition and that he sent greetings to his teammates:

    He will remain in the hospital for further evaluation.

    "The tests that have been done so far are fine," Denmark national team doctor Morten Boesen said (h/t Joe Short of i sport).

    Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand discussed his conversation with Eriksen:

    Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's match against Finland on Saturday at Euro 2020. He received CPR on the pitch, according to Joe Prince-Wright of NBC Sports.

    A later update by UEFA noted Eriksen was transferred to a hospital and had been stabilized.

    The match was initially suspended, but players from both teams requested a restart later in the day. Finland eventually earned a 1-0 victory.

    The focus still remains on Eriksen, with national team players and staff receiving crisis assistance.

    Eriksen, 29, has been a key player for Denmark for more than a decade, appearing at the 2010 World Cup when he was just 18 years old. He started seven of the squad's eight matches during Euro qualifying, leading the team with five goals and three assists.

    The midfielder helped Inter Milan win the Serie A title this season in his second year with the club after spending time with Tottenham and Ajax earlier in his career.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Hazard: 'I Won't Leave Real Madrid as a Failure'

      Hazard: 'I Won't Leave Real Madrid as a Failure'
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Hazard: 'I Won't Leave Real Madrid as a Failure'

      Goal
      via Goal

      Inter Could Beat Lazio To The Signing Of Rafael Santos Borre, Italian Media Report

      Inter Could Beat Lazio To The Signing Of Rafael Santos Borre, Italian Media Report
      Inter Milan logo
      Inter Milan

      Inter Could Beat Lazio To The Signing Of Rafael Santos Borre, Italian Media Report

      SempreInter.com
      via SempreInter.com

      Stefan Radu Signing Could Push Other Inter Players Out The Exit Door, Italian Media Report

      Stefan Radu Signing Could Push Other Inter Players Out The Exit Door, Italian Media Report
      Inter Milan logo
      Inter Milan

      Stefan Radu Signing Could Push Other Inter Players Out The Exit Door, Italian Media Report

      SempreInter.com
      via SempreInter.com

      Barcelona’s Interest In Inter’s Lautaro Martinez Could End With Memphis Depay Purchase, Spanish Media Report

      Barcelona’s Interest In Inter’s Lautaro Martinez Could End With Memphis Depay Purchase, Spanish Media Report
      Inter Milan logo
      Inter Milan

      Barcelona’s Interest In Inter’s Lautaro Martinez Could End With Memphis Depay Purchase, Spanish Media Report

      SempreInter.com
      via SempreInter.com