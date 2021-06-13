Paul George on Relationship with Joe Ingles: 'I Don't Care About Him. Next Question'

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George and Utah Jazz swingman Joe Ingles both seem content to let whatever rivalry bubbled up between them in 2018 remain in the past.

Asked about that year's series between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder—where Paul played at the time—and whether or not there were any lingering hard feelings, the Clippers star quickly deflected:

Ingles gave a similar response earlier this week when he was asked about matching up with George in the playoffs once again.

Rivalry or not, George certainly got the better of Ingles and the Jazz in Game 3 on Saturday. The guard drained a postseason-high 31 points with six three-points while Ingles finished with 19 points.

Los Angeles won 132-106 to cut Utah's series lead to 2-1. Game 4 is set for Monday night at Staples Center.