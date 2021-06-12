Romelu Lukaku Pays Tribute to Christian Eriksen After Scoring Goal vs. Russia

Romelu Lukaku Pays Tribute to Christian Eriksen After Scoring Goal vs. RussiaJune 13, 2021
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is in stable condition after collapsing on the pitch during his team's Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday.
Later in the day, Eriksen's Inter Milan teammate, Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, scored his team's opening Euro 2020 goal against Russia and immediately paid tribute to the 29-year-old.
Lukaku and Eriksen have been teammates since January 28, 2020, when Eriksen signed a long-term deal with Inter Milan.
After the match, Reuters Sports provided a health update on Eriksen:
Reuters Sports @ReutersSports
Denmark's Christian Eriksen received life-saving cardiac massage treatment on the pitch after collapsing on Saturday in his side's Euro 2020 opening match with Finland but was able to speak before being taken to hospital, team doctor Morten Boesen said. https://t.co/5qXz3IYcW2
Finland won its match 1-0 over Denmark after a restart. Lukaku earned a brace in a 3-0 victory over Russia.
Christian Eriksen Stabilized in Hospital
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is awake and undergoing examinations in hospital, per Danish FA.