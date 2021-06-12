Romelu Lukaku Pays Tribute to Christian Eriksen After Scoring Goal vs. Russia

Anton Vaganov/Pool via AP

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is in stable condition after collapsing on the pitch during his team's Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday.

Later in the day, Eriksen's Inter Milan teammate, Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, scored his team's opening Euro 2020 goal against Russia and immediately paid tribute to the 29-year-old.

Lukaku and Eriksen have been teammates since January 28, 2020, when Eriksen signed a long-term deal with Inter Milan.

After the match, Reuters Sports provided a health update on Eriksen:

Finland won its match 1-0 over Denmark after a restart. Lukaku earned a brace in a 3-0 victory over Russia.