Becky Hammon, Dawn Staley Reportedly Among Blazers Head Coach Candidates

The Portland Trail Blazers are considering Becky Hammon, Dawn Staley, Chauncey Billups, Mike D'Antoni and Brent Barry for their head coaching vacancy, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Hammon, who serves as an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs, is expected to interview in the coming weeks with both Portland and the Orlando Magic.

The Blazers parted ways with Terry Stotts after nine years following consecutive first-round postseason losses.

Stotts went 402-318 with the Blazers, but his teams were eliminated in the first round five times and had two conference semifinal appearances and one conference final showing. With Damian Lillard in his prime, those exits became unacceptable.

Lillard previously stated his desire for Jason Kidd to take over for Stotts, only for the Los Angeles Lakers assistant to pull his name from consideration. The guard also told Charania and Jason Quick he's a fan of Billups, who is in his first season as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Staley, 51, is a former six-time WNBA All-Star and Basketball Hall of Famer who has led South Carolina since 2008. The Gamecocks have developed one of the best college basketball programs during her tenure, winning the 2017 national championship, with Final Four appearances in 2015, 2017 and 2021. She's 331-103 at South Carolina and 503-183 overall in her college coaching career.

Hammon became the first woman to coach an NBA game in December after Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected against the Lakers. The 44-year-old Colorado State product has long been considered one of the top assistant coaches in the NBA but has yet to find a full-time head coaching job.

D'Antoni, 70, has spent the season as an assistant to Steve Nash with the Brooklyn Nets after losing his head coaching job with the Houston Rockets following the 2020 season. He previously led the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Lakers, going 718-555 overall with three conference final appearances.