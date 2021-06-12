X

    76ers' Danny Green Reportedly Out 2-3 Weeks with Calf Injury

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 12, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green is expected to miss two to three weeks with a strained right calf, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    Per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the 76ers confirmed Charania's report and noted that he will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

    Green suffered the injury during the first quarter of Philly's Game 3 win over the Atlanta Hawks in their second-round playoff series Friday.

    The 33-year-old Green started all 69 games he appeared in during the regular season and has started all eight of the Sixers' playoff games as well.

    During the regular season, Green averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.5 three-pointers made and 1.3 steals in 28 minutes per game. The jack of all trades also shot 41.2 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.

    Green has also contributed 7.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 three-pointers made, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block in 24.9 minutes per game during the playoffs.

    While Green isn't and never has been a big-time scorer, he is a solid defender and quality three-point shooter who brings championship experience and serves in a supporting role to star players like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

    Green has won three championships during his 12-year NBA career, with each coming as part of a different organization.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    He won his first title with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and followed that up by winning with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and Los Angeles Lakers last year.

    Green is looking to make it three championships in a row, but if the Sixers are going to reach the Finals, they may have to largely do it without Green's contributions on the floor.

    As is usually the case, Embiid, Simmons and Tobias Harris will continue to be the go-to guys during Green's absence. Guard Seth Curry should get more offensive opportunities as well.

    In terms of who will be asked to step up off the bench, it is likely that Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and George Hill will see an uptick in playing time.

    The Sixers will attempt to add to their 2-1 series lead Monday when they face the Hawks in Atlanta in Game 4.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Nets Bodyguard Disciplined

      Security official who broke up KD, PJ Tucker clash will not work on-court in Brooklyn or any games in Milwaukee for remainder of series

      Nets Bodyguard Disciplined
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nets Bodyguard Disciplined

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Embiid Assesses Defense on Trae Young

      Embiid Assesses Defense on Trae Young
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Embiid Assesses Defense on Trae Young

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      Harden Ruled Out for Game 4

      Steve Nash says Nets star is 'progressing' but will miss 3rd straight game vs. Bucks with hamstring injury

      Harden Ruled Out for Game 4
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Harden Ruled Out for Game 4

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Mike Conley Out for Game 3

      Jazz guard will miss 3rd straight game with hamstring injury as Utah looks to take 3-0 lead vs. Clippers tonight

      Mike Conley Out for Game 3
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Mike Conley Out for Game 3

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report