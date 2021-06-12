76ers' Danny Green Reportedly Out 2-3 Weeks with Calf Injury

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green is expected to miss two to three weeks with a strained right calf, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the 76ers confirmed Charania's report and noted that he will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

Green suffered the injury during the first quarter of Philly's Game 3 win over the Atlanta Hawks in their second-round playoff series Friday.

The 33-year-old Green started all 69 games he appeared in during the regular season and has started all eight of the Sixers' playoff games as well.

During the regular season, Green averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.5 three-pointers made and 1.3 steals in 28 minutes per game. The jack of all trades also shot 41.2 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Green has also contributed 7.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 three-pointers made, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block in 24.9 minutes per game during the playoffs.

While Green isn't and never has been a big-time scorer, he is a solid defender and quality three-point shooter who brings championship experience and serves in a supporting role to star players like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Green has won three championships during his 12-year NBA career, with each coming as part of a different organization.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He won his first title with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and followed that up by winning with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and Los Angeles Lakers last year.

Green is looking to make it three championships in a row, but if the Sixers are going to reach the Finals, they may have to largely do it without Green's contributions on the floor.

As is usually the case, Embiid, Simmons and Tobias Harris will continue to be the go-to guys during Green's absence. Guard Seth Curry should get more offensive opportunities as well.

In terms of who will be asked to step up off the bench, it is likely that Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and George Hill will see an uptick in playing time.

The Sixers will attempt to add to their 2-1 series lead Monday when they face the Hawks in Atlanta in Game 4.