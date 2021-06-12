Mike Conley Ruled Out for Jazz vs. Clippers Game 3 With Hamstring Injury

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz announced point guard Mike Conley will remain sidelined by a hamstring injury for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Conley suffered a mild right hamstring strain in the final game of the team's first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies on June 2. He was previously listed as questionable for Saturday's game.

The 2021 All-Star was off to a strong start in the playoffs before the injury. He averaged 20.0 points, 10.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds across the first four games of the Grizzlies series. He also knocked down 16 threes while shooting 53.3 percent from beyond the arc in those contests.

Conley, who missed 21 games because of multiple hamstring issues during the regular season, was limited to under 12 minutes in the clinching game against Memphis, and he hasn't returned to the lineup against the Clippers.

"Hopefully, we'll get him back as quickly as possible," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder told reporters before Game 2. "But those things are hard to predict."

Utah has still managed to secure a 2-0 lead on L.A. in large part thanks to the tremendous play of fellow guard Donovan Mitchell. He's tallied 82 points, 12 threes, nine assists and six rebounds in the series, though he dealt with an ankle injury scare late in Game 2.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I got hit and it hurt, but I'm fine now," Mitchell said after the game. "I walked in here. If you want me to sprint for you, I can. I'm good. You know, s--t happens. Thankfully, it wasn't bad. Move on and get ready for Game 3."

Mitchell's strong play along with reserves Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles stepping up to fill the backcourt void left by Conley has the Western Conference's top seed in control against the Clippers.

A win Saturday to take a 3-0 lead would give the Jazz more flexibility to remain cautious with their starting point guard's return. The situation will become more pressing if the Clippers are able to tighten the series while back home at Staples Center.

Conley's next chance to return will come in Game 4, which is set for Monday night at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.