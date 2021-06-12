Joel Embiid Tweets After 76ers' Game 3 Win over Hawks: 'Nothing Shall Keep Me Down'

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who is playing through a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, tweeted after his team's 127-111 win in Game 3 of its second-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Embiid posted a game-high 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the 16-point win, and he added these postgame comments as well, per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia: "I'm OK. I'm standing up, I'm walking. I finished the game. I'm going to keep getting back up, I'm going to keep fighting. ... That's been my motto. Whatever happens, get back up and keep it going."

Embiid suffered the injury during Game 4 of the 76ers' first-round series against the Washington Wizards. He sat Game 5, which Philadelphia won to clinch the best-of-seven matchup four games to one.

Embiid has played the entire Hawks series, however, and he has been nothing short of dominant. Through three games, the big man has averaged 35.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

The 76ers are up two games to one over the Hawks, who will host Game 4 on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.