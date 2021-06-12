76ers' Danny Green Ruled Out of Game 3 vs. Hawks with Calf Injury

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers swingman Danny Green exited Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks with a calf injury, the team announced.

He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Guard Matisse Thybulle replaced Green barely four minutes into play. Green recorded one rebound and one foul before exiting.

Green averaged 9.5 points and 3.8 assists per game this season while shooting 40.5 percent from behind the arc.

It's been a bit more difficult for the 6'6" sharpshooter to find his shot in the postseason, averaging 8.0 points with 37.8 percent of his three-point attempts sinking. The 33-year-old has combined for just nine points and 12 assists in the first two games against Atlanta.

That rhythm is now further disrupted by a calf injury.

Philadelphia should have enough depth to weather an injury to Green. Between Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, Tyrese Maxey and Paul Reed, there are plenty of options for the Sixers, even if they don't come with as much postseason experience as the three-time NBA champion.

Now Philly just has to hope Green won't be out long-term as they continue marching toward an Eastern Conference title.