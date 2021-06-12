X

    76ers' Danny Green Ruled Out of Game 3 vs. Hawks with Calf Injury

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 12, 2021
    Alerted 54m ago in the B/R App

    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers swingman Danny Green exited Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks with a calf injury, the team announced

    He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. 

    Guard Matisse Thybulle replaced Green barely four minutes into play. Green recorded one rebound and one foul before exiting. 

    Green averaged 9.5 points and 3.8 assists per game this season while shooting 40.5 percent from behind the arc. 

    It's been a bit more difficult for the 6'6" sharpshooter to find his shot in the postseason, averaging 8.0 points with 37.8 percent of his three-point attempts sinking. The 33-year-old has combined for just nine points and 12 assists in the first two games against Atlanta.

    That rhythm is now further disrupted by a calf injury. 

    Philadelphia should have enough depth to weather an injury to Green. Between Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, Tyrese Maxey and Paul Reed, there are plenty of options for the Sixers, even if they don't come with as much postseason experience as the three-time NBA champion. 

    Now Philly just has to hope Green won't be out long-term as they continue marching toward an Eastern Conference title. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Danny Green Out Game 3

      76ers guard will not return after limping off the court with a right calf strain

      Danny Green Out Game 3
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Danny Green Out Game 3

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Lin to Sign with Beijing Ducks

      Jeremy Lin will head back to the Chinese Basketball Association after averaging 19.8 PPG in G League stint

      Lin to Sign with Beijing Ducks
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lin to Sign with Beijing Ducks

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Doc Hints at Shake Getting Back in Rotation

      Doc Hints at Shake Getting Back in Rotation
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Doc Hints at Shake Getting Back in Rotation

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      Former NBA HC Believes Simmons Will Cost Sixers in Playoffs

      Former NBA HC Believes Simmons Will Cost Sixers in Playoffs
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Former NBA HC Believes Simmons Will Cost Sixers in Playoffs

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire