Mark Henry Says He's Been Inspired by Sting, Wants to Return to Wrestling in AEW

Sting's successful return to the wrestling ring appears to have inspired another legend to try his hand at performing again.

During Friday's episode of Busted Open Radio (h/t Eric Mutter of Wrestling Inc.), Mark Henry promised to wrestle at least one more match in front of the AEW fans:

“Sting is one of those guys that, and if there’s anyone out there in this world I’d appreciate if you tweeted this out, Sting is a credit to the elder statesmen in wrestling. He has made me feel there’s a lot that I can still offer, not just behind the scenes, but possibly in the ring. I don’t know when that’s going to be. But I’ve said it before, I want to wrestle again before it’s all said and done. I want to wrestle in four decades, and that time is upon us.

Four years after originally announcing his retirement from in-ring competition at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, Sting debuted with AEW in December. The Icon wrestled his first match since Sept. 2015 at Revolution on March 7 in a tag match with Darby Allin against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a pre-taped bout.

Sting's first match in front of a live crowd occurred last month when he and Allin defeated Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky at Double or Nothing.

It was revealed at Double or Nothing that Henry signed a multiyear contract with AEW to serve as an analyst, mentor and coach with the company. The World's Strongest Man will be part of the broadcast crew for AEW Rampage when the show launches on Aug. 13.

Henry, 49, last competed in a match with WWE as an entrant in the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018.