Kevin Love Rumors: Cavs Haven't Held Talks with Star About Contract Buyout

There have not been any talks between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cavs big man Kevin Love about a contract buyout, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Fedor made the comments during a mailbag, which included a question from a reader about Love's current status with the team:

"Sources say there have been no conversations with Love about a buyout either. The sense I get: Love would have to initiate those talks while also giving up some salary to make it worth it. Another factor that looms: Love’s contract will be expiring following this season, giving him more trade value."

Love inked a four-year, $120,402,172 contract extension with the Cavaliers, and that deal links him with the team through the 2022-23 season.

He's repeatedly been the subject of trade rumors as the Cavs look to rebuild following LeBron James' second stint in town, but he's stayed onboard and remains the longest-tenured Cavalier on the active roster.

Fedor also wrote that Love's trade value has "cratered" due to his "age, injury history, massive contract (owed $60 million over next two years) and public outbursts."

Fedor noted that the Cavs still value Love, however: "They still value Love’s leadership, three-point shooting, floor spacing and gravitational pull—an ability to take attention away from the young backcourt. They will single out to numbers, including Darius Garland’s April rise, that help back up Love’s on-court impact."

Love, who turns 33 years old in September, averaged 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds in 25 games for the 2020-21 Cavs.

He has played seven seasons in Cleveland after the Minnesota Timberwolves, who selected Love with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft, dealt him to the Cavaliers during the 2014 offseason.

Love has previously expressed his love for Cleveland and the Cavaliers, notably saying this during an apology for slapping at the ball during an inbounds pass against the Toronto Raptors, leading to a turnover and three-pointer for the opposition.

Fedor provided the quotes.

“I love Cleveland, I’ll f--king rock with Cleveland ‘til the day I die. I believe that I’ll come back here, whether anybody’s opinion of me has soured because I haven’t been available or my play this year hasn’t quite been there because I’m off balance, and I’m not able to get in the shape I want to be in because I’m held back, fine. Those can all sound like excuses. But this is just me leaving it all out there. being truthful and just being Kevin. I mean, at the end of the day, that’s all I can be.”

Love may not be the 20-point, 10-rebound machine that he used to be, but the five-time All-Star still sports an incredible resume, which includes a 2016 NBA championship, two All-NBA team nods and the 2010-11 rebounding title.