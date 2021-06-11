X

    Former MSU Star Keith Appling Denied Bond on Murder Charge, Will Remain in Jail

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 11, 2021

    AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

    Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge during an arraignment hearing Thursday, but he was ordered to remain in jail.

    The Associated Press reported Friday that defense attorney Andrew Abood requested bond for Appling, who's accused of killing Clyde Edmonds during a May 22 dispute in Detroit, but that motion was denied by the magistrate.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Michigan State basketball to get visit from 4-star SF Curtis Williams Jr.

      Michigan State basketball to get visit from 4-star SF Curtis Williams Jr.
      Michigan State Basketball logo
      Michigan State Basketball

      Michigan State basketball to get visit from 4-star SF Curtis Williams Jr.

      Spartan Avenue
      via Spartan Avenue

      Michigan State's Tom Izzo on retirement: 'When I do it, I’m just leaving'

      Michigan State's Tom Izzo on retirement: 'When I do it, I’m just leaving'
      Michigan State Basketball logo
      Michigan State Basketball

      Michigan State's Tom Izzo on retirement: 'When I do it, I’m just leaving'

      SpartanTailgate
      via SpartanTailgate

      Tom Izzo has no intentions of retiring anytime soon

      Tom Izzo has no intentions of retiring anytime soon
      Michigan State Basketball logo
      Michigan State Basketball

      Tom Izzo has no intentions of retiring anytime soon

      Jared Carter
      via Spartans Wire

      Tom Izzo: ‘No intentions’ of following other coaching greats into retirement

      Tom Izzo: ‘No intentions’ of following other coaching greats into retirement
      Michigan State Basketball logo
      Michigan State Basketball

      Tom Izzo: ‘No intentions’ of following other coaching greats into retirement

      mlive
      via mlive