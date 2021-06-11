Former MSU Star Keith Appling Denied Bond on Murder Charge, Will Remain in Jail

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge during an arraignment hearing Thursday, but he was ordered to remain in jail.

The Associated Press reported Friday that defense attorney Andrew Abood requested bond for Appling, who's accused of killing Clyde Edmonds during a May 22 dispute in Detroit, but that motion was denied by the magistrate.

