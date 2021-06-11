X

    Woj: Mike Budenholzer's Job 'Rides on How the Bucks Respond' to 2-0 Deficit vs. Nets

    Adam WellsJune 11, 2021

    Steven Ryan/Getty Images

    As the Milwaukee Bucks look to get back on track in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Brooklyn Nets, head coach Mike Budenholzer's job could be on the line in this series. 

    Appearing on SportsCenter prior to the Game 3 tipoff, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Budenholzer's future "rides on how the Bucks respond" after dropping the first two games (starts at 1:15 mark):

    After a competitive 115-107 loss in Game 1 against the Nets, Milwaukee got run out of the Barclays Center on Monday in a 39-point defeat. 

    There has been speculation about Budenholzer's outlook with the Bucks if they fail to have a deep postseason run this year. 

    One NBA scout told Josh Robbins and Sam Amick of The Athletic last month that he would expect Budenholzer to be fired if the Bucks had lost to the Miami Heat in the first round. 

    Milwaukee did make quick work of the Heat, sweeping that series. But things haven't gone well through two games against Brooklyn. 

    Budenholzer has one year remaining on the four-year contract he originally signed with the Bucks in May 2018. He's been fantastic during the regular season, leading the franchise to a 162-65 record. 

    Since taking a 2-0 lead over the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals, the Bucks have lost 11 of their last 20 playoff games. 

