X

    Russell Westbrook to Produce Basketball-Themed Film on LA's Crenshaw Neighborhood

    Adam WellsJune 11, 2021

    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook continues to use his platform to shine a light on stories of the underserved and their communities across the United States. 

    Westbrook is going to produce a short film titled Why Not that focuses on the culture of Los Angeles' Crenshaw neighborhood:

    Westbrook was born and raised in the Los Angeles area. Crenshaw is a residential neighborhood located in South L.A.

    This marks the second high-profile film project that Westbrook has been associated with this year.

    The nine-time All-Star was an executive producer on the History Channel documentary Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre that aired on May 30 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of a white mob attack on Black Wall Street. An estimated 300 people died as houses, businesses and churches in the area were robbed and burned. 

    A premiere date for Why Not has yet to be announced. 

