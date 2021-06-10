Report: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Leaves Adidas, Agrees to 5-Year Jordan Brand Contract

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

After spending the previous five years with Adidas, Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott has reportedly signed a new merchandise agreement with Jordan Brand.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Prescott is signing a five-year deal that will make him the highest-paid NFL player on the Jordan Brand roster.

Schefter added that Prescott will be the only NFL quarterback with a Jordan Brand deal.

After being drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, Prescott and Adidas posted images on Twitter confirming they agreed to a merchandising deal:

It has been speculated that Prescott could be on the move, with Jordan Brand seen as his most likely destination.

After fans took notice of Prescott wearing Jordan sneakers during Cowboys organized team activities last month, Patrik Walker of CBS Sports noted at the time that the two-time Pro Bowler was still officially with Adidas but there was "a fairly good chance" a move would occur.

Prescott has been one of the biggest stars in the NFL since his rookie season. The 27-year-old has led the Cowboys to two NFC East titles and one playoff victory.

Dallas made a long-term commitment to Prescott earlier this offseason. He signed a four-year extension worth up to $160 million with a $66 million signing bonus in March.