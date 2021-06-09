Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Undergoes Hernia Surgery Stemming from 2019 Shooting

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz underwent surgery for two stomach hernias Wednesday related to gunshot wounds he suffered in the Dominican Republic two years ago.

According to ESPN's Enrique Rojas, the procedures this week were "low-risk" and had been planned since February. Ortiz will remain under care at Massachusetts General Hospital for the next few days.

The surgery comes two years to the date of an attack on Ortiz that remains an open case. On June 9, 2019, Ortiz was at a bar in his hometown of Santo Domingo when he shot in the back just before 9 p.m. local time. He was quickly taken for an emergency surgery where doctors were forced to remove portions of his intestines, colon and gallbladder. The Red Sox sent a medical transport to return Ortiz to Boston for additional procedures the following day.

Those surgeries were also performed at Massachusetts General. He was kept at MGH for more than a month during his recovery, finally being discharged on July 26. A few weeks later, on Sept. 9, he returned to Fenway Park to throw the first pitch in his first public appearance since the attack.

Rojas noted 13 suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting. A preliminary trial is set for July 9 in Santo Domingo with a formal trial yet to be scheduled.

Ortiz, 45, retired from baseball in 2016 as a 10-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion and 2013 World Series MVP. He'll become eligible for election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame next year on what's likely to be a competitive ballot featuring Alex Rodriguez, Carl Crawford, Prince Fielder, Jimmy Rollins, Joe Nathan, Ryan Howard and Tim Lincecum.