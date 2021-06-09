U.S. Soccer Condemns Racist, Homophobic Messages to Players After CONCACAF Final Win

Omar Vega/Getty Images

The U.S. Soccer Federation released a statement Wednesday condemning the "disgusting, vile and disrespectful" comments directed toward players on social media after the men's national team defeated Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final Sunday night.

Here's a look at the full statement:

USMNT defender Mark McKenzie wrote a Twitter post Tuesday night saying he, his teammates and their families have been the subject of racial abuse since the match:

The final was briefly halted late in the second half because of an anti-gay chant in the stadium. Fans also threw trash on the field toward U.S. players at multiple points in the final minutes of extra time after Christian Pulisic scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick in the 114th minute.

American midfielder Giovanni Reyna was struck in the head by one of the objects thrown on the field.

"Total lack of respect for what's happening on the field and all effort that both teams are putting into the game," U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter said. "I think [Reyna's] going to be OK, but he did take something to the head, and it could have been a lot worse.''

Joe Nguyen of the Denver Post reported five people were arrested following the Nations League final, four for trespassing and one for striking a player with an object.

"While the night showcased Denver as a world-class soccer destination and Empower Field at Mile High as a premiere sports and entertainment venue, the actions of a few patrons unfortunately took away from a memorable event," the stadium's management company said in a statement.

Mexico's semifinal match against Costa Rica was also stopped because of anti-gay chants.