Winnie Harlow Explains How Relationship with Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Started

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Sliding into the DMs of a model apparently works if you're Kyle Kuzma.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward's relationship with Winnie Harlow began after messaging her multiple times on Instagram. Harlow told the story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show:

"I got a DM a year prior from my boyfriend, and I never seen it," Harlow said (via TMZ Sports). "I don't know what the glitch in the system with Instagram is, but that never came up for me. A year later, at the top of quarantine, he DMed me again. He posted a picture of me in an outfit and I was like, 'Oh, hi!'"

"He shot his shot," she added. "He slid into the DMs."

The two began talking over FaceTime before she finally came out to Los Angeles to kick off their relationship in person. TMZ posted pictures of the couple together in May 2020.