Scottie Pippen Says in New Book He 'Cringed' at Label of Michael Jordan's Sidekick

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen has announced details about his upcoming book, Unguarded, which will shed light on his relationship with Michael Jordan.

Book publisher Simon & Schuster (h/t TMZ Sports) released a synopsis of Unguarded, which is scheduled for a November release, on Wednesday.

The synopsis suggests "there's no 'Michael Jordan' as we know him" without the presence of Pippen on the 1990s Bulls.

The "unflinching memoir" will also delve into how Pippen "set aside his ego" for the betterment of the dynasty and why he "cringed" at being labeled as MJ's sidekick.

"He discusses what it was like dealing with Jordan on a day-to-day basis, while serving as the real leader within the Bulls locker room," the synopsis adds.

The book promises a "raw, unvarnished look" into the life of the 55-year-old Arkansas native's rise from an unheralded high school prospect who walked on to the Central Arkansas college squad before enjoying a meteoric rise to become the fifth overall pick in the 1987 NBA draft.

Although MJ was hailed as the foundation for those title-winning teams, Pippen finished with a Hall of Fame resume of his own. He earned eight NBA All-Defensive First Team selections, seven All-Star appearances and three All-NBA First Team honors along with numerous other accolades.

"Simply put, without Pippen, there are no championship banners—let alone six—hanging from the United Center rafters," the synopsis says.

It sounds like Unguarded will attempt to tell a story that wasn't covered in detail in The Last Dance, the 10-part ESPN documentary released in 2020 about the Bulls' dynasty.