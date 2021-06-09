Paul George Says He Liked 'Playoff P' Taunt from Jazz Fans: 'It's All Respect'

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George said he wasn't bothered by the "Playoff P" and "overrated" chants by Utah Jazz fans during Tuesday's 112-109 Game 1 loss in the teams' Western Conference Semifinals.

George, who made just four of 17 shots from the field, explained taunts on the road come with the territory.

"I like it. That part doesn't get to me. It's all respect. I've had good games here and I've had bad games here," he told reporters. "That's part of this game, to be honest. Crowd's going to be involved. You want that. As an opposing player, you kind of want that."

