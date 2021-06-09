CJ McCollum on Blazers Trade Rumors: 'I'm Not Offended...I Came from Nothin'

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum suggested Tuesday that he has no issue with his name being brought up in trade rumors.

McCollum tweeted the following in response to NBA reporter David MacKay explaining why the 29-year-old has been the subject of trade rumors for much of his career:

On the heels of Portland falling to the Denver Nuggets in six games in the first round of the playoffs, it stands to reason that a roster shake-up around superstar guard Damian Lillard could be in order this offseason.

While McCollum has never produced at an elite level during his eight-year NBA career, he has long been Portland's No. 2 scoring option behind Lillard.

He has averaged 21 points per game or better in each of the past five seasons, including a career-high 23.1 points per contest this season to go along with 4.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 three-pointers made.

McCollum also performed well during the Blazers' first-round playoff loss to the Nuggets, averaging 20.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 three-pointers made.

As talented as the Blazers look on paper, their roster mix simply hasn't worked. They have been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in four of the past five seasons.

The Blazers did reach the Western Conference Finals two years ago, but their postseason success has been too few and far between for the team to stand pat.

Portland has already announced the departure of head coach Terry Stotts after nine seasons at the helm, and it stands to reason that there could be some new faces in the lineup as well.

Lillard, McCollum and Robert Covington are all signed through at least next season, but Carmelo Anthony, Enes Kanter, Harry Giles and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson are set to become unrestricted free agents.

Also, Norman Powell and Derrick Jones Jr. have player options for next season, while center Jusuf Nurkic can be released with only $4 million of his $12 million salary being guaranteed, per Spotrac. Zach Collins is also a restricted free agent.

Portland likely won't have the money to be big players in free agency, meaning the trade market may be the Blazers' best chance to make some personnel changes.

To MacKay's point, McCollum undoubtedly has the most trade value of anyone on the team aside from Lillard, and if the Blazers want to end the stagnation they have experienced in recent years, trading McCollum may be the most logical way to do it.