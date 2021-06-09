Report: 6 EPL Clubs Fined over $31M After Intending to Break Away to Super League

Alex Morton/Getty Images for Premier League

The six English clubs that attempted to join the failed European Super League—Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur—have reportedly agreed to pay more than $31 million in combined fines to the Premier League for their actions.

Matt Slater of The Athletic reported Wednesday the agreement also includes a $35 million fine and a 30-point deduction in the table for any future effort to join a conglomerate similar to the ESL. The money collected will be used for grassroots football.

It's the latest punishment for the clubs that swiftly abandoned the Super League idea after it was met with resistance from UEFA and fans. The ESL was suspended April 20, just two days after it was announced, because of the mass exodus of teams.

In April, Der Spiegel (via Max Winters of MailOnline) reported ESL contracts included a $184 million "break-up fee" for backing out of the project.

UEFA then announced in May that nine of the 12 clubs that pulled out had agreed to "reintegration measures" that included a combined $18.3 million donation to grassroots football, a five percent hold on revenue from their next UEFA competition and major penalties for any future breakaway effort.

The governing body of European football also said the cases of the three remaining holdouts—Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid—would be sent to its disciplinary bodies for review and possible sanctions.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In addition, Premier League owners will now be required to agree to a new rule "committing them to the core principles" with the top division of English football or face "significant" penalties, per Slater.

The Super League was a failure of colossal proportions, and the six Premier League clubs involved continue to face the ramifications for the effort to create a lucrative Champions League alternative.

A full announcement from the Premier League about the newest punishment is expected later Wednesday.