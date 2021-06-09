X

    Snyder: Donovan Mitchell 'Nauseous' in Game 1 vs. Clippers Despite Dropping 45 Points

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 9, 2021

    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said guard Donovan Mitchell was feeling a bit under the weather during his monster performance against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series Tuesday.

    According to Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune, Snyder said: "He’s really competitive, but he's also really determined. I don't think he was feeling great—a little nauseous, a little light-headed—and he's just not going to accept that. There's nothing he's going to let get in the way of that."

    Despite the apparent issues Mitchell was dealing with, he still managed to put up a game-high 45 points on 16-of-30 shooting to go along with five assists and three rebounds in top-seeded Utah's big win.

    Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Mitchell said after the game that he wasn't necessarily 100 percent going in:

    "Yeah, I was definitely feeling it a little bit, but sometimes you've just got to dig deep into a different place. I was getting my ass kicked individually in the first half on both ends of the floor. I wasn't making the right reads. Luke [Kennard] hit a bunch of shots on me, Reggie [Jackson] hit a bunch of shots on me and there were situations where I was being lazy and letting that fatigue kind of get to me.

    "So, I came into halftime and just said, 'Look, I'm just going to have to find a way.'"

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Mitchell was just 5-of-14 from the field and the Jazz were trailing by 13 at the break, but he turned it on in the second half, making 11 of his 16 tries from the floor.

    While Mitchell's health has been a topic of conversation throughout the playoffs, Snyder said the ankle ailment that kept him out of Game 1 of Utah's first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies is fine, per Mark Medina of USA Today.

    The Jazz are now 5-0 in these playoffs when Mitchell is in the lineup and 0-1 when he isn't, further underscoring his importance.

    Utah was without another key player in guard Mike Conley on Tuesday because of a hamstring injury, prompting Mitchell to step up even more as a ball-handler in his absence.

    Against a Clippers team that saw Kawhi Leonard dominate during the first round of the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks, Mitchell was far and away the best player on the floor in Game 1.

    The Clippers remain a highly dangerous team with Leonard and Paul George leading the way, but if Mitchell continues to play at this level and Conley returns to the fold soon, the Jazz may be the team to beat in the Western Conference.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Kawhi Leonard, Paul George react to Donovan Mitchell’s 45 points, Jazz Game 1 win

      Kawhi Leonard, Paul George react to Donovan Mitchell’s 45 points, Jazz Game 1 win
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Kawhi Leonard, Paul George react to Donovan Mitchell’s 45 points, Jazz Game 1 win

      Tomer Azarly
      via ClutchPoints

      Trade Packages to Fix Playoff Losers 🔨

      How can these eight teams make sure they get past the first round next year? 📲

      Trade Packages to Fix Playoff Losers 🔨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trade Packages to Fix Playoff Losers 🔨

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      Paul George Praises Donovan Mitchell’s Development

      Paul George Praises Donovan Mitchell’s Development
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Paul George Praises Donovan Mitchell’s Development

      The Salt Lake Tribune
      via The Salt Lake Tribune

      Jazz’s Stars Burn Brightest When It Counts Most in Game 1 Win

      Jazz’s Stars Burn Brightest When It Counts Most in Game 1 Win
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Jazz’s Stars Burn Brightest When It Counts Most in Game 1 Win

      The Salt Lake Tribune
      via The Salt Lake Tribune