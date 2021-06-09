Donovan Mitchell Says It's Great to Have His 'Brother' Dwyane Wade as Part of Jazz

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell spoke about the importance of Dwyane Wade's presence within the organization following Utah's 112-109 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series Tuesday.

Mitchell said his "brother" Wade gave him some advice while sitting courtside Tuesday:

Wade, who is almost certainly a future Hall of Famer, bought an ownership stake in the Jazz in April.

At one point during the second half, Mitchell appeared to be receiving advice and guidance from Wade, while Wade was watching the game from a courtside seat.

While multiple factors likely contributed to it, Mitchell lifted his level of play significantly in the second half and finished with a game-high 45 points on 16-of-30 shooting after going just 5-of-14 from the floor in the first half.

A big game from Mitchell was of the utmost importance Tuesday since point guard Mike Conley was out with a hamstring strain, thus forcing Mitchell to be the primary ball-handler.

Mitchell was up to the task for the top-seeded Jazz, who finished with the best record in the NBA during the regular season and took advantage of the Clippers going the distance in their previous series against the Dallas Mavericks.

Although Mitchell deserves much of the credit for what he did Tuesday, having someone with the experience and overall resume of D-Wade present to guide him was likely a comfort for the two-time All-Star.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 39-year-old Wade is one of the greatest players in NBA history, having earned 13 All-Star nods, three NBA championships, one scoring title and one NBA Finals MVP award during his time with the Miami Heat.

Wade knows what it takes to thrive and win in the postseason, and any wisdom he is able to impart on Mitchell has to be considered a positive.

Mitchell and the Jazz still have a long way to go in the series and the playoffs as a whole, but as long as he continues to play at a high level and Wade is able to provide some quality advice along the way, Utah has a legitimate chance to go the distance.