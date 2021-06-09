X

    Donovan Mitchell Says It's Great to Have His 'Brother' Dwyane Wade as Part of Jazz

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 9, 2021

    AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

    Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell spoke about the importance of Dwyane Wade's presence within the organization following Utah's 112-109 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series Tuesday.

    Mitchell said his "brother" Wade gave him some advice while sitting courtside Tuesday:

    Wade, who is almost certainly a future Hall of Famer, bought an ownership stake in the Jazz in April.

    At one point during the second half, Mitchell appeared to be receiving advice and guidance from Wade, while Wade was watching the game from a courtside seat.

    While multiple factors likely contributed to it, Mitchell lifted his level of play significantly in the second half and finished with a game-high 45 points on 16-of-30 shooting after going just 5-of-14 from the floor in the first half.

    A big game from Mitchell was of the utmost importance Tuesday since point guard Mike Conley was out with a hamstring strain, thus forcing Mitchell to be the primary ball-handler.

    Mitchell was up to the task for the top-seeded Jazz, who finished with the best record in the NBA during the regular season and took advantage of the Clippers going the distance in their previous series against the Dallas Mavericks.

    Although Mitchell deserves much of the credit for what he did Tuesday, having someone with the experience and overall resume of D-Wade present to guide him was likely a comfort for the two-time All-Star.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The 39-year-old Wade is one of the greatest players in NBA history, having earned 13 All-Star nods, three NBA championships, one scoring title and one NBA Finals MVP award during his time with the Miami Heat.

    Wade knows what it takes to thrive and win in the postseason, and any wisdom he is able to impart on Mitchell has to be considered a positive.

    Mitchell and the Jazz still have a long way to go in the series and the playoffs as a whole, but as long as he continues to play at a high level and Wade is able to provide some quality advice along the way, Utah has a legitimate chance to go the distance.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Trade Packages to Fix Playoff Losers 🔨

      How can these eight teams make sure they get past the first round next year? 📲

      Trade Packages to Fix Playoff Losers 🔨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trade Packages to Fix Playoff Losers 🔨

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      Donovan Mitchell Balls Out and 76ers Even Series. Plus, Notes on Nets, Suns, and Award Winners.

      Donovan Mitchell Balls Out and 76ers Even Series. Plus, Notes on Nets, Suns, and Award Winners.
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Donovan Mitchell Balls Out and 76ers Even Series. Plus, Notes on Nets, Suns, and Award Winners.

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer

      L.A. Clippers’ Paul George praises Donovan Mitchell’s development

      L.A. Clippers’ Paul George praises Donovan Mitchell’s development
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      L.A. Clippers’ Paul George praises Donovan Mitchell’s development

      The Salt Lake Tribune
      via The Salt Lake Tribune

      Gordon Monson: The Utah Jazz’s stars burn brightest when it counts most in Game 1 win over Clippers

      Gordon Monson: The Utah Jazz’s stars burn brightest when it counts most in Game 1 win over Clippers
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Gordon Monson: The Utah Jazz’s stars burn brightest when it counts most in Game 1 win over Clippers

      The Salt Lake Tribune
      via The Salt Lake Tribune