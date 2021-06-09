X

    76ers' Joel Embiid: Being Runner-Up to Nikola Jokic for NBA MVP Is 'Disappointing'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 9, 2021

    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was unsurprisingly discouraged to fall short in the NBA MVP voting.

    Embiid was second on the ballot behind Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who collected 91 of the 101 first-place votes.

    "It's disappointing, because as a player you work hard for moments like this," the Sixers center told reporters after a 118-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks. "But then again, it's out of my control. There's nothing I can do about it. I just gotta come out every year and just be ready to do my job."

