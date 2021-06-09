Donovan Mitchell Drops 45 as Jazz Beat Kawhi Leonard, Clippers in Game 1 Thriller

Donovan Mitchell Drops 45 as Jazz Beat Kawhi Leonard, Clippers in Game 1 ThrillerJune 9, 2021
The top-seeded Utah Jazz keep rolling.
Utah defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 112-109 in Tuesday's Game 1 of their second-round series at Vivint Arena. Donovan Mitchell was brilliant and led the way for the victors, who prevailed at home even though Mike Conley was sidelined with a hamstring injury.
While Mitchell spearheaded the effort, it was Rudy Gobert's block on a Marcus Morris Sr. three-pointer in the final seconds that clinched the win.
A solid showing from Kawhi Leonard wasn't enough for the Clippers, who also lost two of three to the Jazz during the regular season.
Notable Player Stats
- Donovan Mitchell, G, UTA: 45 PTS, 5 AST, 3 REB
- Bojan Bogdanovic, F, UTA: 18 PTS, 5 REB
- Jordan Clarkson, G, UTA: 18 PTS, 6-of-14 3PT
- Kawhi Leonard, F, LAC: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
- Paul George, G, LAC: 20 PTS, 10 REB
- Luke Kennard, G, LAC: 18 PTS, 4-of-6 3PT
What's Next?
Game 2 of the series is Thursday in Utah at 10 p.m. ET.
This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.
