X

    Donovan Mitchell Drops 45 as Jazz Beat Kawhi Leonard, Clippers in Game 1 Thriller

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 9, 2021

    AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

    The top-seeded Utah Jazz keep rolling.

    Utah defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 112-109 in Tuesday's Game 1 of their second-round series at Vivint Arena. Donovan Mitchell was brilliant and led the way for the victors, who prevailed at home even though Mike Conley was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

    While Mitchell spearheaded the effort, it was Rudy Gobert's block on a Marcus Morris Sr. three-pointer in the final seconds that clinched the win.

    A solid showing from Kawhi Leonard wasn't enough for the Clippers, who also lost two of three to the Jazz during the regular season.

    Notable Player Stats

    • Donovan Mitchell, G, UTA: 45 PTS, 5 AST, 3 REB
    • Bojan Bogdanovic, F, UTA: 18 PTS, 5 REB
    • Jordan Clarkson, G, UTA: 18 PTS, 6-of-14 3PT
    • Kawhi Leonard, F, LAC: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
    • Paul George, G, LAC: 20 PTS, 10 REB
    • Luke Kennard, G, LAC: 18 PTS, 4-of-6 3PT

    What's Next?

    Game 2 of the series is Thursday in Utah at 10 p.m. ET.

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Clippers lose steam after halftime in 112-109 loss

      Clippers lose steam after halftime in 112-109 loss
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Clippers lose steam after halftime in 112-109 loss

      Clips Nation
      via Clips Nation

      Embiid: Being Runner-Up to Jokic for MVP 'Disappointing'

      Embiid: Being Runner-Up to Jokic for MVP 'Disappointing'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Embiid: Being Runner-Up to Jokic for MVP 'Disappointing'

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      76ers Even Series with Hawks

      Embiid goes off for 40 pts and Tobias Harris adds 22 as Philly downs Atlanta 118-102 in game 2

      76ers Even Series with Hawks
      NBA logo
      NBA

      76ers Even Series with Hawks

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Massive $900K Bet on LAC 🤯

      Bettor stands to win a MILLION dollars if the Clippers beat Utah tonight (BetMGM)

      Massive $900K Bet on LAC 🤯
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Massive $900K Bet on LAC 🤯

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report