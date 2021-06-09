Donovan Mitchell Drops 45 as Jazz Beat Kawhi Leonard, Clippers in Game 1 Thriller

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The top-seeded Utah Jazz keep rolling.

Utah defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 112-109 in Tuesday's Game 1 of their second-round series at Vivint Arena. Donovan Mitchell was brilliant and led the way for the victors, who prevailed at home even though Mike Conley was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

While Mitchell spearheaded the effort, it was Rudy Gobert's block on a Marcus Morris Sr. three-pointer in the final seconds that clinched the win.

A solid showing from Kawhi Leonard wasn't enough for the Clippers, who also lost two of three to the Jazz during the regular season.

Notable Player Stats

Donovan Mitchell, G, UTA: 45 PTS, 5 AST, 3 REB

Bojan Bogdanovic, F, UTA: 18 PTS, 5 REB

Jordan Clarkson, G, UTA: 18 PTS, 6-of-14 3PT

Kawhi Leonard, F, LAC: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST

Paul George, G, LAC: 20 PTS, 10 REB

Luke Kennard, G, LAC: 18 PTS, 4-of-6 3PT

What's Next?

Game 2 of the series is Thursday in Utah at 10 p.m. ET.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

